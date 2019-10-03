IRIS DEFORD

We had a very interesting phone conversation with a Post subscriber in Central Virginia, Iris Kiser DeFord formerly from Appalachia. Her father was J. Lincoln Kiser. Mr. Kiser owned The Appalachia Insurance Co. The family resided on a corner house on Blondell Street in the old bottom of Appalachia. My neighborhood. Iris returns to the area for a reunion each year and takes a tour of the remains of Appalachia and remembers when the town and the community were well populated with people and booming with business in town. It is very good to talk to people that earlier made their home in our area. Iris is a Post subscriber but she only gets one paper a month and it is four weeks late. To me this is very discouraging but she knows it is the postal service not the newspaper. We hope with the new owners maybe something could be changed with this problem. We have a long list of friends in various areas of the United States and they have the same problem with delivery of the Post. Iris requested a copy of the Howard Cummins book “Views from the Mountains — to the People in the Valleys.”

Oktoberfest

This Friday and Saturday October 4 & 5 is Oktoberfest in downtown Appalachia. Friday events will be 5 to 12 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Music, crafts, vendors with food, games, contest, come and check it out! Beautiful fall weather is expected. The Cultural Arts Center will be opened on Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Jones will give instruction and demonstrations on painting gourds and also gourds will be available for purchase. Glen Gannaway will give an informative discussion on “The Jews Harp”. Jenny Hill will have apple butter for sale and also perform on stage in story telling. Buddy Delp has groups lined up for music during the day. Visit our website for times of programs. Website is appalachiaculturalartscenter.com

KELP?

Does anybody know what “kelp” is? I have learned this along with broccoli, olive oil, blue berries, fish, nuts like almonds, dark cherries, or juice and fermented foods, Papaya and of course Green tea. These are foods we should eat to help reduce inflammation, which covers the brain. In short helps to slow Alzheimer’s disease. Never too late to try I guess.

I have several friends who have spent the last 20 years in the field of care giving. This is a very necessary service for all of us in aging and unable to live alone and so if you know of someone who is looking for experienced caring care giver I have several friends in this field. Give me a call and I will be glad to give you their name.

BIRTHDAY DINNER

My sister Martha and brother John McCarroll prepared a birthday dinner for Gary and me last week at their home in Big Stone Gap. We enjoyed the food and the fellowship was great. Martha is the last of a large family but she will always be a sister to me. John and I are the only two left in our family. I enjoyed this birthday despite getting “older” has a lot of adjustments to deal with. God has certainly been good to me all these years.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Tomorrow, October 4 Allen Wolfe will be celebrating a Birthday! I remember his mom and dad, the late Bill and Sally Wolfe and how proud they were of their “boys”. Happy Birthday Allen from two old friends.

October 8 two brothers are going to be celebrating their birthdays. Born in Inman and grew up there were Bob and Larry Hall the sons of the late Margie and James Hall. Bob lives in Kentucky and Larry in Big Stone Gap. Happy birthday from your sister Debbie.

CALLING ALL LIONS

The Lions Club in Appalachia meets on October 10 at 7 p.m. to eat and the menu that Susie has is: meat loaf, pinto beans, fried potatoes and onions, summer slaw, cornbread, banana bread, lots of beverages. Great menu for these hungry Lions to enjoy!

WILDLIFE

Last week while we were at my brother John’s home we were on their porch and much to my surprise four deer, a raccoon, rabbit, birds, were in the yard having their evening meal. I was amazed but Martha said they come and eat the chestnuts on the ground each evening. They made their self at home.

PRAYER

I talked to Audrey on Saturday and her brothers are still in need of prayer. Joe Estridge suffered a bad stroke 3.5 years ago and has been in skilled care in Duffield. Linzey has recovered from cancer and suffered the results of chemo to his body for the last several years and he lives in their home in Big Stone Gap and his younger brother Randal is his caregiver. Audrey lives in Inman and she goes three days a week to help and visit with her brothers. With these three men all have special needs so please remember this family in your prayers.

HOWARD CUMMINS

We are happy to report Howard Cummins is now a resident at The Laurels in Norton. He has just moved in this week. I am sure he will enjoy living there. It is a good place for family and friends to visit. Lots of recreations and church services to attend in the activity room. We have at least ten friends living there at this time so we visit often.

WHITE CANE DAY

October 15 is The Lions Club International White Cane Day! This date was set in 1964 to celebrate the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired and the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence “The White Cane”.

FESTIVE DECORATIONS

The decorations on the streets in Appalachia are very nice and festive looking. I’m glad it is “straw and not hay”. I am very much allergic to hay. So if you have allergies it won’t be due to hay. Come and stroll down the street and book at the pumpkins, straw bales, flowers, scarecrows and other decorations. Stop by and look at the window at the ACAC for a Fall scene we have decorated for this occasion.