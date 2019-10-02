Leisa Gilley

Leisa Gilley, 58, of Big Stone Gap, was welcomed into eternal peace with her Savior on September 30, 2019.

Leisa’s gentle heart and compassion for others lead her throughout life. This holy calling lead her to work in the field of mental health, being a listening ear and empathetic support to those in need. Leisa was a 2011 graduate of Lindsey Wilson College, earning a bachelor’s degree in Counseling.

Leisa is survived by her husband, best friend and forever love, Tony Gilley. From the age of 15, they were inseparable. For 38 years they exhibited love and grace to each other as a married couple. Their love for each other was clear to all who knew them. Leisa is also survived by her daughter, Megan Gilley Rutherford and her son (Leisa erased the in-law part years ago), Chris Rutherford. Leisa was a loving and doting grandmother to Izzy, Beck and Eli Rutherford.

Leisa was also mother to every child who needed one.

It was Leisa’s wishes that her funeral be a private family service and burial. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please use the time and money spent on such things to enjoy time with loved ones. Leisa truly loved living and truly loved others. Honor her by loving one another.

