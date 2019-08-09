KATHERINE KOBYLAREYK OWENS

Katherine Kobylareyk Owens, 74, of Stonega, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She was a member of the Temple of Faith Ministries & Outreach. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Kobylareyk and brother, Joe Kobylareyk Jr.

Mrs. Owens is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lucky J. Owens; daughter, Sandy Owens of Dallas, TX; brother, Mike Kobylareyk of Stonega.

The Owens family will receive friends on Sunday, August 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roy A. Green Funeral Home in Appalachia. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. with Rev. Gary Sturgill officiating. Procession will follow to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens for the committal. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Temple of Faith Ministries (P.O. Box 235 - Norton, VA 24273) in Katherine’s honor.

