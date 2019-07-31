JUANITA CLARK GRINDSTAFF

Juanita Clark Grindstaff, 94, passed away on July 28, 2019 at Heritage Hall nursing home in Big Stone Gap.

She was born in Arno VA, and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap, she was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sheman E. and Arnie Clark, a great grandson, Justin Berry, several brothers and sisters, and her loving husband of 72 years, Harry E. Grindstaff.

Mrs. Grindstaff is survived by her daughters Harriet Bell (Robert), Tammy Berry (Bo), Stephanie Dean (Tim), and nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home, in Big Stone, on Saturday, Aug. 3. Graveside services are private.

You may go online to view the obituary service, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com

