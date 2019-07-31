JOHNNY STIDHAM

Carl Edward “Johnny” Stidham, 71, of Big Stone Gap, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.

He was a member of M. E. O. C. Senior Citizens, which met weekly and he thoroughly enjoyed. He loved watching television and his interactions with “Alexa.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gloria (Clifton) Stidham, who dedicated herself to Johnny so he would have a life filled with love; and a sister, Nell Fannon.

He is survived by his sisters, Doris Wallace, Big Stone Gap, and Reba Lawson (Danny), Pennington Gap; brother-in-law, Larry Fannon, Stonega, several nieces and nephews; and three special caregivers, Maxine Wells, Eva Hillman and Dana Martin.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at Gilliam Funeral Home (618 Wood Ave., W.) in Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Roger Barker officiating.

The graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20 a.m. Friday to go in procession. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

