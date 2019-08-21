JIMMY L ANDERSON

‘Tomorrow will be a better day’

Jimmy L Anderson, 79, of the Cracker’s Neck Community, Big Stone Gap, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap.

He was born in Crackers Neck and when his health allowed him to, attended Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church in Crackers Neck. Holding Funeral home would love to express their gratitude, to him for many years of devoted friendship.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert H. Anderson; mother, Emma Rutherford Anderson; five brothers and eight sisters.

Surviving him are his sister Janice Green of Plant City, FL; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ted and Dot Poff of Big Stone Gap; and many acquaintances he made while visiting people daily.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the love and attention that he adored, shown to him, by the entire staff of Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Evangelist Buddy Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Barker Cemetery, Crackers Neck. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Holding Funeral Home is honored to ser