Jim Willis Memorial Bench and Deadlift at The Gym, 320 Clinton Avenue, Big Stone Gap on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Eligibility requirements:

Open to all lifters.

No qualifying totals and/or competitions are required to compete in this competition.

Saturday, Oct. 19:

8 to 9 a.m. - check in, weigh-in & equipment check

9 to 10 a.m. - rules briefing

10 a.m. - competition lifting begins

Immediately following lifting - awards presentation.

Divisions: Open (any age) teen (13-19); master (40-70+) women’s: team trophy (2) best lifter.

Awards: 1st - 3rd place trophies

Rules: Raw: No bench shirts, no sleeve or elbow wraps. No deadlift straps.

Admission is free.

All proceeds go to East Stone Gap Methodist Youth.

Meet director is Jim Porchie 276/701-8782 or email jimporchie@gmail.com.