Jim Willis Memorial Bench and Deadlift at The Gym, 320 Clinton Avenue, Big Stone Gap on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Eligibility requirements:
Open to all lifters.
No qualifying totals and/or competitions are required to compete in this competition.
Saturday, Oct. 19:
8 to 9 a.m. - check in, weigh-in & equipment check
9 to 10 a.m. - rules briefing
10 a.m. - competition lifting begins
Immediately following lifting - awards presentation.
Divisions: Open (any age) teen (13-19); master (40-70+) women’s: team trophy (2) best lifter.
Awards: 1st - 3rd place trophies
Rules: Raw: No bench shirts, no sleeve or elbow wraps. No deadlift straps.
Admission is free.
All proceeds go to East Stone Gap Methodist Youth.
Meet director is Jim Porchie 276/701-8782 or email jimporchie@gmail.com.