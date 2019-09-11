JEWELL COLLIER ANDERSON

Jewell Collier Anderson, 93, of Big Stone Gap went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Nova Health and Rehab Center.

Jewell was born in Imboden, Va May 28, 1926 to the late Emmerson Lee Collier and Eliza Bell Calton Collier.

Jewell enjoyed traveling with her special niece, Wylenne Warden. She was a member of Appalachia Pentecostal Church for 54 years, where she was a very active member of the ladies auxiliary. She was also a volunteer at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap with over 2,000 hours. In addition to volunteering with Heritage Hall, she was a volunteer with MEOC helping combat illiteracy.

Jewell was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother.

Jewell was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 51 years, Emanuel Anderson, her three sisters, and six brothers.

Survivors are her children, Gary (Helen) Anderson Waynesville, Ohio, Ruth (Pete) Sutherland Kingsport, TN. Judy (Gail) Lundy Pennington Gap and Tanya (Steve) Klapmuts Martinsburg, WVA; one brother, James Collier Sellersburg, IN, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 4-6 p.m. at Appalachia Pentecostal Church in Appalachia. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. with Dr. Roy Smith officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Riverview Cemetery, East Stone Gap. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Friday. Online condolences may be made at royagreenfuneralhome.com.

Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia is serving the Anderson family.