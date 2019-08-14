JERRY BELCHER

Jerry Belcher, 73, of Appalachia, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Jerry was a minister at “My Fathers House” in Appalachia. He enjoyed fishing. He was truly a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bradley and Ruby (Holloway) Belcher, brothers Bobby, Dannie, Sammy and Bill Jack; sisters, Helen, Irene, Phyllis.

He is survived by his wife Linda Belcher, two children David Lee Belcher “Freddie” wife Brandy of Exeter, Patty Kay Cress “Sissy” husband Robert Jr. of Strawberry Patch, grandchildren; Tabitha Woodard husband Brian, Courtney Nunley husband Ethan, Morgan Belcher, Braxlee Belcher, great grandchildren Harlyn Woodard, Harper Woodard, Eden Nunley brothers; Axley Belcher wife Shirley, Joe Belcher wife Barbara, sisters; Carol Bowers, and Debbie Stanley.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home’s chapel with Jimmy Messer, Robert Cress, and Pastor Tony Nunley officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday in American Legion Cemetery, those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers

Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.