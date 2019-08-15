Jenna Riley

Jenna Riley hosts the Tuesday, Aug. 20 open mic at Appalachia Cultural Arts Center.

Jenna Riley is guest host for the Tuesday, Aug. 20 open mic at Appalachia Cultural Arts Center. At 14, Riley is already a seasoned musician with a resume including appearances at The Exchange Place in Kingsport and the “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” pre-show. She’s also recorded a CD, “Drifting.” ACAC open mic welcomes all family-friendly performers, including musicians, poets, storytellers and dancers. Performer sign-ins start at 5:30 p.m., with the music starting at 6 o’clock. This is a free program; ACAC is on Main Street, downtown Appalachia.

