Janet Marie Giles Gilliam

Janet Marie Giles Gilliam, 86, of Big Stone Gap, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center. She was born on July 4, 1933 in Harlan, KY., but lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She was self-employed, an owner of Gilliam Enterprises and Gilliam Funeral Home, and a member of First Christian Church in Big Stone Gap. She loved to travel, see plays, and paint arts & crafts. She loved to visit people, and have people visit with her. She was a member and past Worthy Matron of the Big Stone Gap Order of the Eastern Star #157.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Thelma Giles and a sister, Barbara Jean Giles.

Janet is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Carl Gilliam; her children, Brenda Adams (David) and Rick Gilliam (Sherry); her brother, Carl Ed Giles, of Harlan, KY.; her grandchildren, Matthew Grubb, Travis Grubb (Melissa); Erica Hillman (Blake) and Logan Gilliam (Carly); her great-grandchildren, Tristan Grubb (Tori), Gage Grubb, Marley Grubb and Eden Hillman, and by her canine grand-dogs, Kloe, Sadie and Eli.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave West, Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow with Greg Townsend and Dr. Roy Smith ministering. An Order of the Eastern Star Service will be conducted by the Big Stone Gap Chapter #157.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11 a.m. in Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home to leave in procession at 10:30 a.m..

Condolences may be sent to gilliamfh@gmail.com.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory, Big Stone Gap is in charge of arrangements.