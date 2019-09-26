The 10th Annual PV All-Alumni Homecoming Shindig is Saturday, Oct. 19 at Bullitt Park, combining efforts with the Town of Big Stone Gap with the “Boo & Brews Spooktacular.” This will include a charity bike ride from Frog Level Park at 11 am, then a full evening of live music, alumni bonfire, steak cook-off competition and tasting, food trucks, and beer garden.

Bands include “Dressed To Kill” from Kentucky and “Redline” traveling from North Carolina, with alum Tim Duncan on drums. Alumni from every decade attend this event and all PV fans are welcome. Show your Viking spirit! Wear Viking colors to the bonfire and receive free admission to the concert (wristband required). Join in on the memorial singing of the Alma Mater around the fire while you re-live some of your greatest memories or create new ones.

For more information, follow the PV Shindig page on Facebook, on Instagram, or by emailing pvhs1988@yahoo.com.