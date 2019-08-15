The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park announces a new rotating exhibit, “In Those Mines,” on the campus of Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. The exhibit runs through Friday, Oct. 4.

The park is partnering with Mountain Empire Community College to place this “In Those Mines” rotating exhibit in the Wampler Library. This exhibit features artifacts and photographs from local coal camps and highlights the important aspects of life in a camp in the early 20th century, focusing on work, home life and recreation. Harsh working conditions, long hours and marginal pay made for a hard existence for coal miners in the 1920s, but the amenities supplied by the coal companies, including housing and a cooperative community life, provided many happy experiences as well

For additional information about this exhibit, please call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276/523-1322 or the Wampler Library at 523-2400.