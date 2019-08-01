gabgrandadva@yahoo.com

BIKER SUNDAY

Sunday August 4 at 11 a.m. is Biker Sunday at the outside amphitheater adjacent to the Appalachia Cultural Arts Building.

Lee Stidham is ministering and his congregation from The Haven of Praise Church on Cold Springs Drive in Appalachia is serving hot dogs and the trimmings for everyone to enjoy this Sunday service. Come and worship in this special service. Pastor Lee Stidham welcomes everyone.

BOOK SIGNING

The special programs this Saturday at the ACAC is ready and waiting. Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. the book signing with Howard Cummins is ready and waiting for his friends to come by and visit.

HOMETOWN BOYS REUNION

The Hometown Boys Reunion will begin at 2 p.m. at the ACAC. Randy Blair and Gary are making plans for everyone to enjoy this big day at the ACAC in Appalachia. Come and enjoy a new thing happening at Railroad Days in Appalachia.

FAYE LA BLANC

We were saddened to learn of the passing of an old friend Faye J. La Blanc. Faye had worked in the business office secretarial work until she retired a few years ago. Her husband Ralph La Blanc preceded Faye in death after over 55 years of memories. Faye was the daughter of the late Curt and Ruth Jackson of Appalachia and her Brother Bill Jackson. We extend our condolences to Faye’s family.

HAWAIIA LUAU

Gary and I enjoyed a Hawaiian Luau at The Laurels last week with Nancy Buchanan and several other residents we have known for many years. Great way to spend time with old friends in a good environment. I was lucky and my name was drawn for the door prize and it was a real fruit center piece made up of fresh fruit consisting of pineapple, bananas, apples, orange and cherries all eatable fruits.

It was good to be with old friends at this event.

AUGUST

As always the last week of July in our area brings cool temperatures at night and we know August is near and school will be in session soon!

This past week the early evening temperatures reminds me of how great it felt to be able to spend time outdoors. Growing up we sat on the screened porch and listened to the sounds of the night and enjoyed one another company. We were not privileged to cable TV at that time in our life. Antenna was the thing we all had for TV reception and not too many channels. It was a great family time early evening.

Gary and I were working on the window frame at the ACAC on Friday night and of course we were on the street in Appalachia. Although the businesses are gone the air of the night fuels the same cool, peaceful and calming gentle breezes. My mind traveled back to when being in Appalachia on the street was a great experience we all looked for and too.

Pep Rallies at the old AHS near the ball field and friends gathered to enjoy just being together for a small function. Yes there were the good old days in Appy. Gone but not forgotten! Now I understand why the older men like to gather and sit on the benches and talk about their younger days in Appalachia.

RAY WORLEY

It was good to talk to Ray Worley last week while he was enjoying a nice morning on his front porch of his home and he was smiling said he was glad to report his tumor is shrinking and he looks forward to being cancer “FREE” very soon. Remember Ray and Calaie in your prayers.

CONGRATULATIONS

Anniversary celebration and retirement party is now being celebrated by Endora on her birthday August 2 and she and Jackie her husband, are ready for his last retirement from his job in Texas. Congratulations on both occasions to the Johnsons in Appalachia.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

We all wish Patsy M. Hubbard a blessed birthday on July 31. Her children will see to it she and Steve celebrate in a Big Party Celebration. They are a blessed family with lots of love.

August 3 has the number circled on the calendar at the Skinner home in Appalachia. Linda Skinner wishes her husband James a happy birthday!

Zetta Holyfield’s mother Patsy Herron wishes her lovely daughter a happy birthday on August 3!

Our old long time friend Geri Kaylor in Appy will be celebrating a birthday August 5!

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

Happy wedding anniversary to Keith and Zetta Holyfield on August 4 from all your family and friends.