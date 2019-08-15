Recently Nathan Hersel completed his Boy Scout Eagle project. Shown are some of the five wooden picnic tables Nathan built. They were delivered to the Town of Big Stone Gap to use where needed.
Nathan would like to thank all those that contributed materials and volunteered their time to complete the picnic tables. Nathan would also like to thank the town of Big Stone Gap for letting him build tables that will improve the recreation opportunities in the Town, all those in Troop 603 that helped, Ben Roman, Jack MCclanahan for the use of his workshop and tools, Keith for his advice at the workshop, and especially Wise Lumber and Supply for their generous support of his project.