The Health Wagon is conducting a no-cost health care outreach that provides dental, eye, medical and veterinary care now through Aug. 26 at the Wise County fairgrounds in Wise from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Health Wagon has partnered with the Innovative Readiness Training program. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. At the same time IRT will provide direct and lasting benefits to the residents of Wise by delivering medical, dental, and optical services to those in need.

Complete eye exams, single lens prescription glasses, dental fillings, extractions, limited cleanings, (no dentures will be available), veterinary services and medical care will be provided.

These services are open to everyone in the community and are provided at no cost.

The IRT event will have two days specifically for individuals with disabilities on Aug. 22 and Aug. 26 by appointment only. To be scheduled on a disability day, please call the Health Wagon at 276/328-8850.

Veterinary services include spaying, neutering, rabies vaccination and immunizations for cats and dogs. Animals need to be at least four pounds and four months old and no more than 70 pounds for surgery.

The rabies vaccine will be available for pets at least 12 weeks of age.

Please bring your pets in a crate or on a leash. If the pet is not in a crate or on a leash, it cannot be seen. Pets should eat no food after midnight, although it is encouraged to continue to give pets water.

Individuals can check in their pets for surgery and have additional health care services while waiting for their pet. All animals are required to be vaccinated properly before surgery and a rabies vaccination will be provided if needed. If your animal is already vaccinated, a vaccination record must be provided.

Due to the overwhelming demand for veterinary services, spay and neutering will be offered by appointment only. To make an appointment, please call Wise County Animal Shelter at 276/679-6750. If this service is full at the time you call, individuals can be placed on a wait list in case of cancellations.

Rabies vaccinations will be offered each day and appointments are not necessary.

In conjunction with the IRT mission, Health Wagon is also offering services to the community. Individual assessments by taking complete medical history and comprehensive physical examinations, blood work for cholesterol, including HDL, LDL, and triglycerides, will be available in addition to glucose and hemoglobin A1C readings.

Other services offered by the Health Wagon include blood pressure checks, height, weight, pulse, pulse oximetry, EKGs (if medically indicated), urinalysis, hearing test and vision screening. Colorectal screenings, bone density screening, prostate and testicular exams, pulmonary function testing and smoking cessation education will be offered. Women can receive pap smears and clinical breast exams.

Participants are encouraged to not eat or drink after midnight if having blood work performed. People are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and water as food services will not be available. Services are provided at no cost to the community.

If transportation is needed, residents in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and Norton can call Mountain Empire Transit at 1-888/877-6748. Residents in Dickenson, Buchanan and Russell counties can call Four County Transit at 276/963-1486. Immediate notice is needed.

Services will be provided on a first come, first serve basis unless otherwise specified. For more information, call the Health Wagon at 276/328-8850 or visit https://facebook.com/appalachiancareirt.