The Health Wagon and the Virginia Dental Association Foundation each agreed last week to move the date of their huge health clinics next year so as not to conflict with one of the town of Wise's biggest events.

Health Wagon Clinical Director Paula Hill-Collins confirmed after a meeting July 17 that they have reset the 2020 date of the newly named Move Mountains Medical Missions, which replaces the long-standing Remote Area Medical Expedition. After 20 years of service, RAM has decided 2019 would be its last outreach in Wise County.

"We already moved mountains and the dates have been changed to July 10-12," Hill-Collins said in an email, noting that she and Health Wagon Executive Director Teresa Tyson "worked hard after the meeting was over but we got it done."

The VDAF'S Mission of Mercy dental clinic, to be held in collaboration with Move Mountains, shifts to July 10-11, 2020, to avoid a schedule conflict with Wise’s Chillin’ and Grillin’ in the Glades event, according to Tara Quinn, VDAF executive director.

Trying to accommodate Chillin' and Grillin' as well as the two health clinics complicated matters last year, particularly accommodations for all the competitors, judges, health care providers and volunteers who flock to the area.

Chillin’ and Grillin’ organizer Greg Cross was surprised to learn of the original conflicting date announced for 2020 after last year's issue and reached out with concerns to The Health Wagon, as did others in support of Chillin' and Grillin'.

The barbecue competition is scheduled around other standing contests and the date is fixed, he has said.

Cross said both events enhance the town's economy and the county's as a whole, adding he was gratified that both The Health Wagon and the Virginia Dental Association Foundation recognize the importance of maximizing both events and moved the planned date.

The Move Mountains event will be held at the Wise County fairgrounds and the Mission of Mercy dental clinic will be held simultaneously at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s Convocation Center.