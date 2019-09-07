Appalachia resident Ken Sowder wanted to get 95 birthday cards for his 95th birthday, which was celebrated Sept. 4.

The word went out roughly two weeks ago, and the result far surpassed the hope.

As of Tuesday, Sowder had received more than 450 birthday cards, according to sister-in-law Varina Potter Askew. They arrived from as far away as Utah, she noted in an email.

Sowder, a World War II veteran, served in Europe with Gen. George Patton’s forces, according to Askew. He received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.

