One of the many memories I have, growing up in this area, is of the coke ovens that spouted their dirty smoke toward the heavens, almost 24 hours a day.

Lord knows how much local coke was used by automobile manufacturers back in the early days to build their cars.

Living in Norton, at the time, I can remember that dusting in area homes was a a daily necessity.

And I can faintly remember a man disappearing in one of the coal camps near Appalachia and it was rumored that he either fell in or was pushed in by unknown parties.

Way back in 1890, The Post reported that the Virginia Coal and Iron Company proposed to operate their coke ovens as soon as the railroad reached them.

The South Atlantic & Ohio was to have a short branch to the ovens completed by October of 1890.

On Mud Lick Creek, a few miles from town, on the lands of the Virginia Coal and Iron, was the precursor of what was to be one of the largest industries that would employ thousands of men.

It was the first coke ovens yet erected here of stone and lined with fire brick.

A Mr. Hodge had already shown a rough experimental oven that local coal would coke satisfactorily but officials had gone further and produced a coke that was said to be superior to the coke which had hitherto been the standard, nationwide.

In a report in an 1890 issue of The Post it was written: “The first charge was drawn Monday and others will be burned till a car load of coke is accumulated, which will be sent to an iron furnace.

“The L&N and S.A. & O., (railroads) +are preparing to build a branch line of road to that point for joint use, as 500 ovens will furnish a large amount of freight for both roads.”

This prelude to large scale railroading in the Big Stone Gap area was important to the local economy.

Prior to construction, it took nearly two days for a wagon to cover the distance from Bristol to Big Stone Gap, and the roads were so poor that a pair of horses could haul only 600 to 800 pounds at a time.

It was just another local industry that went up in smoke (no pun intended) and is now just a memory.