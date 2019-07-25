Ten local residents face criminal allegations ranging from acts of violence and theft to drug charges.

Those indicted July 15 by a Wise County grand jury include:

VIOLENCE

• Jeremiah T. Wells, 37, 1307 Crackers Neck Rd., Big Stone Gap: One count of malicious wounding, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 11, Wells allegedly struck a household member on the face with a plastic ice tray, causing cuts and bleeding.

• Sheila Jo Witt, 43, 577 N. Inman St., Appalachia: One count of assaulting and battering a police officer, punishable by up to five years.

According to a criminal complaint, an Appalachia officer responded to Witt’s residence on March 16 in response to complaints that someone was on her property “trying to kill her.” Witt allegedly became dissatisfied with the officer’s response, claimed he would not do anything, came toward him in a menacing fashion and fought when he attempted to detain her.

• Dylan Shane Holbrook, 21, 779 Bill Hill Rd., Pennington Gap: One count of assaulting and battering a police officer, punishable by up to five years.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer responded to the Big Stone Gap Food City on April 28 in response to an alleged assault. The officer found the suspect, Holbrook, near his vehicle on 10th Street East, and observed that Holbrook “was unsteady on his feet and slurred speech.” Holbrook ran from the officer for some distance, then “jumped in the river” and resisted arrest, the complaint states.

DRUGS

• Lacy Dakota Holmes, 23, care of Duffield regional jail: One count of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to life; one count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug and one count of possession of such with intent to distribute, each punishable by up to 40 years; one count of possessing a sawed-off shotgun, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a firearm while possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to five years.

• Lindsey Alexandra Massie, 21, 132 Dogwood Terrace, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, punishable by up to life; two counts of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, each punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm, punishable by up to five years; one count of possessing a Schedule III drug, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of carrying a concealed weapon, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of possessing marijuana, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

• Judge Lawson Jr., 45, 3015 Stonega Rd., Appalachia: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 40 years; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Judge Lawson Jr. 45, 5013 Stonega Rd., Appalachia: One count of receiving or possessing stolen property, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possession of a firearm and one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, each punishable by up to five years; one count of possessing marijuana, punishable by up to 30 days in jail; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Michael Garret Welch, 36, 212 Rawhide Loop, Keokee: One count of possessing methamphetamine, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing marijuana, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

• Joseph Carroll, 37, 2615 Shawnee Ave. E., Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

OTHER

• Melissa Magdeline Davis, 36, 624 Riverview Dr., Apt. 2, Appalachia: One count of shoplifting, third or subsequent offense, punishable by up to five years.

• Anthony Michael Carroll, 27, 1607 Fourth Ave. East, Big Stone Gap: One count of carrying a concealed weapon, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.