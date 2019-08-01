Was looking through some old pictures the other day and ran across one where street workers were paving Wood Avenue at the corner of Fifth Street, for the first time!

It’s exciting to see pictures such as these, especially of one of a spot where you drive over everyday.

I also ran across a picture of Wood Avenue back before the street was paved. The person with the camera, was probably standing somewhere in the vicinity of CVS Pharmacy.

The building which houses Powell Valley Builders, was in existence then and so was the Tourraine Apartments.

A horse was tied up in front of Powell Valley Builders, and there were a few horses and wagons at the hitching posts.

There were wooden sidewalks, of course!

Looking further down the street, you could see the building which still stands at the corner of Wood and Fifth.

Way on down the road, you could just barely see the Westmoreland Building.

I was also reading in a special supplement to The Post, entitled, “A Mirror to the Past . . . A Promise for the Future.”

In a diary, from which we have referred to many times, written by Daniel Bruce, was an item about wells in the town being dry and Powell River almost dry.

Over several months Bruce referred to efforts by town fathers to build a water system in the town which would serve all the people.

Believe it or not, even though our citizens were thirsty, it took several efforts before a referendum passed to build the system.

Looking at the streets in the old pictures before they were paved makes you wonder how many of the old water pipes installed then, are still being used?

We’re talking about over 100 years ago!

One thing for sure, they weren’t plastic, back in those days.

We can all help the town by reporting suspicious wet areas around our streets and sidewalks.

I have found three in the past few months and reported them to the water department.

It’s important to find as many of the leaks as possible. The old water lines aren’t getting any younger and we’ll probably always have new leaks springing up from time to time but with a concentrated effort, maybe we can come up with some system where we can at least manage to get our fair share of treatable water which flows from the filtration plant.

One thing about getting older, we tend to repeat ourselves from time to time.

I’ve probably used this quote from a poem once memorized in high school, but it sure is appropriate. It goes something like this: “Water, water everywhere, and all the boards did shrink. Water, water everywhere, and not a drop to drink!”

Not quite, but close!