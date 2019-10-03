Lake level down by several feet

BIG STONE GAP — Big Cherry Lake is down 4.5 feet from its normal level, town council learned at its Tuesday meeting. According to Town Manager Steve Lawson, the lake currently has more than 464 million gallons of water, or 202 days of storage. The town applies water restrictions when the level reaches 100 million gallons.

Town says no to electric rate hike

BIG STONE GAP — Town council unanimously voted Tuesday to pass a resolution opposing Old Dominion Power Co.’s proposed rate hike. The resolution states that the council “has a responsibility to consider the concerns of electric ratepayers,” and urged the Virginia State Corporation Commission to reduce ODP’s rate increase request to the lowest amount reasonable under applicable law.

According to the company, the proposed rate increase would raise the monthly bill of a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month by $23.45, from $109.54 to $132.99, an increase of 21.41 percent.

The company states that the need for a base rate increase is caused by capital investments for generation projects as well as planned improvements on its transmission and distribution network.