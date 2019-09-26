Funtasia

Characters from childhood stories and fairy tales will be part of a fun afternoon of games, activities and crafts during Funtasia on Saturday, Sept. 26, from noon to 3 p.m. at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Admission is free although tickets for select activities and games may be purchased at the entrance. Refreshments will also be available from vendors. Children must be accompanied by an adult and may attend Funtasia costumed as their own favorite character. Sponsors for the event include Student Virginia Education Association and UVa-Wise Student Government Association. Proceeds will help provide assistance to underprivileged children. For more information, contact Sandra Richardson at 276-328-0187.