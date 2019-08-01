Wise County Public Schools has announced its policy for providing free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs at St. Paul Elementary School, Coeburn Primary School, Coeburn Middle School, Union Primary School, Union Middle School, Union High School, J.W. Adams Combined School and Wise Primary School for the 2019-20 school year.

These schools will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household.

Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge. Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.

In all other schools, household size and income will be used to determine eligibility for free or reduced price meal benefits. Children from households whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines may be eligible for either free or reduced price meals.

• Children who are members of households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (formerly the food stamp program) or who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families may be automatically eligible for free meals.

• Children who are homeless, migrant or runaway may also be automatically eligible for free meals.

• Foster children, who are the legal responsibility of a welfare agency or court, are eligible for free meals regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside.

• Children who are members of households participating in WIC may also be eligible for free or reduced-price meals based on the household’s income.

Application forms are being distributed to all households in non-CEP schools with a letter informing households of the availability of free or reduced price meals for their children. Applications also are available at the principal’s office in each school and at the central office.

To apply for free or reduced price meals, households must only fill out one application per household and return it to the school division. Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for determining eligibility and verification of data. Applications may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials.

An application for free or reduced price meals cannot be approved unless it is complete.

Each school and the central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

Brandi Bates, director of food services, will review applications and determine eligibility. Households dissatisfied with Bates’ ruling may wish to discuss the decision with her on an informal basis. To make a formal appeal, call or write Beth Shupe, director of finance, 628 Lake St. NE, Wise, Va. 24293, or 276/328-8017.

Households may apply for free or reduced price meals at any time during the school year since changes in circumstances could affect eligibility.

Households that receive SNAP benefits or TANF may not have to complete an application for free or reduced price student meals. However, they must fill out an application if the school division does not notify them in writing of their automatic eligibility within the first 10 days of the new school year.

Households notified of their eligibility who do not want their children to receive free meals, must contact the school.