FRANK CARROLL STEPP JR.

Frank Carroll Stepp Jr, 58, of Suffolk, VA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness.

Born on August 18, 1960, in Norton, Va., Frank was the oldest child of Frank Carroll Stepp Sr. and Margaret Smith Stepp. He was raised in Big Stone Gap and graduated from Powell Valley High School in 1978. Frank worked in parts sales for Motion Industries of Kingsport, Tenn. and Equipment Depot of Nitro, W.Va., and most recently was the parts manager for Homestead Materials Handling Company of Chesapeake, Va.

Frank was talented in fixing or building just about anything and was always willing to share his expertise with friends and neighbors who needed his help. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, WVU football, and restoring his 1949 International Harvester pickup truck, which he affectionately called Miss Elly. But most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, Karen, their cat, Willow, family and friends.

Frank was a beloved son, brother, mentor and friend to many and he will be missed by all whose lives he touched. He was of the Baptist faith.

Frank was predeceased by his father, Frank C. Stepp Sr. and his infant son, Phillip Brandon Stepp.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Cunningham Stepp; mother, Margaret Stepp Ketron and husband, Zeke, of Kingsport, Tenn.; brother, David Stepp and wife, Kimberly, of Abingdon, Va.; sisters, Kathy Earwood and husband, Harold, of Big Stone Gap, Va. and Karen Harless and husband, Todd, of Mt. Carmel, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Kenneth Cunningham and wife, Jackie, of Moundsville, W.Va.; many treasured nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins, his work family, and many special friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 2 p.m. at Bible Way Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tenn. with Pastor Rick Vannoy and Harold Earwood officiating. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 12 - 2 p.m. at the church.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. Farris Funeral Service in Abingdon is serving the Stepp family.