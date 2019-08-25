Big Stone Gap native Braxton “Bubba” Hubbard said he was surprised when he received the Teammate of the Year award from his Walters State Community College baseball coach.

Hubbard, a 2016 Union High School graduate, is not only the recipient of the award, the award is named after him. The Bubba Hubbard Teammate of the Year Award will now be given annually to a Walters State baseball player.

Hubbard stated that his team was in Grand Junction, Colo. for the JUCO World Series when he was presented with the award at dinner.

Walters State Community College finished third in the nation at the JUCO World Series this year.

“It came by surprise while we were all at dinner in Colorado with the team and all the family that came,” said Hubbard.

According to Hubbard’s mother Amy, WSCC baseball coach David Shelton has never given awards to his players. “He was going to do the teammate of the year award but decided that wasn’t good enough so he named an award after him,” said Amy. “We are all proud of him.”

A man of few words, Hubbard stated, “All the talent in the world won’t take you anywhere without your teammates.”