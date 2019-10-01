Virginia State Parks Director Craig Seaver, the former manager of Natural Tunnel State Park, was recently named Director of the Year by the National Association of State Park Directors.

The NASPD presented him with the Distinguished Service Award at its annual conference Sept. 5.

Seaver is retiring in October after 34 years of public service.

Seaver began state service while camping in a tent in July 1985.

“I was interviewing for a park ranger position at Fairy Stone State Park,” Seaver recalled. “Finances were tight; we’d been married only a month, so my wife Karen and I camped out the night before the interview at Fairy Stone . . . after the interview, I was offered a park ranger position at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.”

Seaver later served at Mason Neck State Park, Douthat State Park, Caledon State Park and Staunton River State Park.

Seaver was promoted to manage Natural Tunnel State Park in March 1989. He remained there until February 2012, when he was promoted to field operations manager. In January 2014, he was named interim director of Virginia State Parks and was offered the full-time position in August 2014.

Seaver is known for spearheading several initiatives with long-lasting impacts on Virginia State Parks. He also oversaw a period of growth: Under his leadership, state park visitation reached 10 million visitors for the first time in history.

Seaver opened two new state parks, Natural Bridge State Park and Widewater State Park, and began development of four new state parks: Sweet Run, Machicomoco, Clinch River and Seven Bends.