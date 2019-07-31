FAYE LEBLANC

Faye Evelyn Jackson LeBlanc, 80 of Appalachia, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the hospital.

The LeBlanc family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home in Appalachia. The funeral service will be held at the Appalachia United Methodist Church on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Rose officiating. The interment will follow at the American Legion Cemetery in Big Stone Gap. To view the complete obituary or leave online condolences please visit www.royagreenfuneralhome.com

Roy A. Green Funeral Home in Appalachia