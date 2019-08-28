NRC Escape Rooms LLC in Big Stone Gap has been approved for a $10,000 seed capital matching grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

The grant is available to new (one year and under) for-profit businesses in the region with less than 10 full-time employees. It is a dollar-for–dollar matching grant for up to $10,000.

NRC Escape Rooms LLC has been open for less than one year and has one full-time and two part-time employees.

NRC Escape Rooms is an interactive puzzle where a team must find clues and solve riddles in order to escape before time runs out.

In a VCEDA press release, NCR Escape Rooms owner William Neeley stated, “It’s a fun activity for traditional gamers, kids, millennials, corporate teams, couples, families and people of all ages.”

NRC Escape Rooms offers three themed rooms. “Breakn Out” has a jailbreak theme in which the participants must find clues to prove their innocence. “Eaten Alive” has a zombie apocalypse theme where food, weapons and other survival necessities must be gathered. The third room, “DaVinci’s Office” recreates its namesake’s 14th century office, complete with puzzles to solve your way out. A fourth, Christmas-themed room will be opening in November.

“There are always things that come up when you start a business and for us, the equipment needs for air conditioning and the signage needs because our existing sign was destroyed in a storm were among the things the VCEDA grant helped us with,” said Neeley.

Neeley worked with Tim Blankenbecler of the Small Business Development Center at Mountain Empire Community College on the VCEDA application and during the development of the NRC Escape Rooms business plan.

Neeley thanked Blankenbecler, stating that he was one of the “greatest helps” and had a wealth of information. “The seed capital grant was a big help and we owe a lot of thanks to everyone who worked with us on this,” said Neeley.

“Assisting entrepreneurs in realizing their dreams and helping them to establish and grow their businesses is what VCEDA’s Seed Capital Matching Grant program is all about,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “At the same time, they are adding to the employment picture in the region and further helping the region to grow and diversify from within.”

NRC Escape Rooms is open Monday through Thursday by appointment; on Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight; on Saturdays from 12:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; and on Sundays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. More information is available d on the website at www.nrcescaperooms.com, or on the business Facebook page.