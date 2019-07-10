ERICA WYATT

Mark 10:14-15 But when Jesus saw it, he was indignant and said to them, ‘Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God. Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.’

Erica Wyatt, 45, of Big Stone Gap, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Erica was born in Newport News Virginia on August 6, 1973, she was the daughter of Marion Lewis Wyatt. Erica was brought down to Heritage Hall nursing home in Big Stone Gap in the 1990s when she was a young woman. Erica had special needs and was cared for with compassion and dignity. Her love of life and true character brought joy to many residents, staff, and family members over the years. Everyone that knew her was privileged to see “purity” in human form.

A celebration of Erica’s life was held Saturday, July 6 at Holding Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m. The service was conducted in the funeral home chapel following with pastor Paul Davis officiating.

Graveside services were held following in the Riverview Cemetery.

Community members and staff of Holding Funeral Home served as pallbearers.

Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve Erica Wyatt.