The New Economy Network of Southwest Virginia and Appalachian Voices are hosting a community discussion on ecotourism in Pennington Gap on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The meeting is free and refreshments will be served.

The community discussion will feature a panel of local residents who have been directly involved with ecotourism in Southwest Virginia. They will cover a variety of topics including the economic and environmental impact of this growing sector which leverages a region’s natural assets — mountains, rivers and lakes, farmlands, wildlife habitat — for local economic benefit while protecting those natural resources.

The meeting will take place 6-8 p.m. at the Pennington Gap Community Center, 41670 W. Morgan Avenue.

Speakers include:

• Neil and Beth Walker of Stone Mountain Adventuress, an outdoor recreation outfitting business in Norton.

• U.S. Forest Service Clinch District Ranger Michelle Davalos.

• Wally Smith, assistant professor of Biology at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and ecotourism proponent.

• Travis Anderson, Appalachia town councilman.

The panel discussion will be followed by an audience-led question and answer session. Refreshments will be served and the meeting is open to everyone.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Tyler Hughes at Appalachian Voices at 276/207-8686 or email at tyler@appvoices.org.