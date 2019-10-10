It is doubtful that many people have ever heard of the sassafras craze and the plunder that began in early 1603 by British merchants. The bark and root of the sassafras tree were one of the first North American medicinal plants to be introduced to Europe.

British merchants from the city of Bath organized expensive expeditions by hiring herb experts to head the journeys to American shores, some of whom were noted science professors from leading universities, to carefully collect medicinal bark and roots. There was little that authorities could do about the herb thieves, and the plunder escalated. Virginia was their main target.

The first Europeans in North America learned from the Indian tribes the wealth of local herbs and before long were sending their “herb thieves” to collect the rich bounty. Centuries of overuse had depleted herbs in the European countryside, and they soon learned that there were as many 800 American herbs to be found in the southern Appalachians.

That was the start of the plunder of the woodland plants, but it was the Sassafras tree that they coveted. Since then, literally tons of sassafras, ginseng, bloodroot and many other native herbs have been collected each year. As recently as 2001, around 420,000 pounds of black cohosh root were harvested in western North Carolina forest alone. Some of these priceless herbs could likely be found in our backyards, and they are to be found along the roadways, especially where mowing operations have not cut them down. By 2005, it was estimated that the plunder had doubled, as demands for the herbs increased.

Native plant medicines were important to the survival of the European people who settled in the Southern Appalachians. Sally, the herb woman whom I have written about, lived in Pardee, the small coal community beyond Norton, Virginia, and it was in those hills where she collected her herbs. Like many people in Pardee, Dunbar and the other local coal camps Sally knew and protected the location of her valuable herb beds. Anthony Cavender, who did a study on herbs, wrote that following World War II there were many people living in such rural communities who were using herbal folk remedies.

At the southern tip of the small farm where I spent my early years there was a large sassafras tree that grew at the end of a clay bank. It was over 40 feet tall, and had woody roots that grew horizontally and down into a clear running artesian stream that flowed freely along the ditch lines and into a small pool of water for animals to drink. Smaller sassafras trees grew prolifically throughout the adjoining forest.

As young boys, we collected parts from the tree for the kitchen, and we always carried some of the bark or roots in our pockets to chew for the fragrant cinnamon-like taste. Until recently, sassafras was used as a flavoring agent, but rarely use today due to a 2019 FDA ban linking the root as a potential carcinogen. Occasional use of sassafras as a tea is considered safe. It is still used in treatments of chronic skin conditions, such as eczema and psoriasis.