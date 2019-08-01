The Dogwood Garden Club of Big Stone Gap, Virginia will host a flower show at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in the museum’s Victorian parlor on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11, during normal business hours, Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

This exhibit will show what native plants and flowers to plant in your yard to entice butterflies, bees and birds into your flower garden. The Dogwood Garden Club is dedicated to community beautification throughout the town of Big Stone Gap. For more information about the Dogwood Garden Club, please contact one of the members.

The award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.