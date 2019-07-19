DELANO FARLEY MANESS

Delano Farley Maness, 82, of Rosedale Dr., Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living.

Born in Big Stone Gap on April 21, 1937 to the late Worley and Opal Bledsoe Maness, he served his country honorably in the U. S. Army and worked as a brakeman for the railroad until his retirement. He loved to read and was politically astute, enjoyed playing golf, and was an avid Washington Redskins fan.

He is survived by a niece, Elizabeth Maness Brooks (Alvin) of Hertford, NC; a nephew, Michael Maness (Lois) of Raleigh, NC; a great-niece, Abigail Beasley of Hertford, NC; a great-nephew, Philip Maness (Mari) of Greenville, NC; a great-great-niece, Piper Rose Lane of Hertford, NC; and sister-in-law, Florida Maness of Elizabeth City, NC.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, H. Worley Maness Jr., Coleman Maness, Jack Maness, and Sonny Maness.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Maness family.