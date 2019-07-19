DEBBY P. COLLIER

Debby P. Collier 65, of Big Stone Gap, VA / Kingsport TN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Holston Valley Medical Center, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Debby was born on May 12, 1954; the daughter of the late, Pete and Opal Chandler, she attended Coeburn high school where she graduated class of 1972. She then attended E.T.S.U. and followed a career in social work. She worked for the Wise County Social Services Dept. She enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, and her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by sons; Jonathan “Paco” Dingus and Matthew Dingus, and her parents.

She is survived by companion, Charlie Dyer of the home, daughter Nicole Dingus, grandchildren, Karah Dingus, and Isaiah Furstnau of Bristol VA, brothers; Larry Chandler of Norton, Jeff Chandler of Coeburn, other nieces, nephews’ close relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday July 21 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. to celebrate Debby’s life at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap (17 E. 3rd St. N.) Burial will be private.

