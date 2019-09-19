Death of the American Chestnut Tree

BY HOWARD CUMMINS

COLUMNIST

Many school children have heard the words from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s beloved poem “The Village Blacksmith” (1807-l882) (in part), but wouldn’t be old enough to have known the tree that begins the poem:

“Under a spreading chestnut tree,

The village smithy stands;

The smithy, a mighty man is he…..”

The chestnut tree is brought into clear focus by giving the reader a gentle portrayal of the central figure; as well as allowing the chestnut tree to be mentioned from the start of the poem.

I first became acquainted with the mighty chestnut trees when Miss Callie, my 5th grade teacher, passed around the classroom a framed photograph of a chestnut tree in full bloom. When we had finished looking at the picture, she took it and placed the heavily framed picture on the eraser ledge of the chalk board. Then she told us that the frame was made out of chestnut wood from a tree that her father had cut down as a young man to build their house. Standing before this photographic image she made the following statement: “Children, the great chestnut trees are no longer spreading their limbs. They are dead!”

There was complete silence in the room as Miss Callie walked from behind her desk and stood before our classroom of young girls and boys and told the sad story of why the chestnut trees were standing dead in the deep forest that had long been their home. The damage to these valuable trees was caused by a fungus, Cyphonectria parasitics, that was introduced into New York from China in 1906. The fungus ravaged these forest giants. None were immune, killing 3.5 billion trees between 1910 and 1934. By the 60’s the chestnut blight had taken its toll, and what remained in its wake were tall, barren, sun-bleached remnants.

The American chestnut (Castanea dentata) once made up 40-50 percent of our southern Applachian forests. The tree grew anywhere except in a swamp. The reddish-brown wood was lightweight, straight-grained, and easy to split. The tree grew 120 feet high and 10 feet across- trunks wide enough to fill most people’s bedroom. Today’s basketball players could stretch out on a stump and not touch sides.

Structures made of chestnut are resistant to rot, and can withstand rain, sun, and wind. My family had a nearly century old barn made of chestnut timbers that was built by the Baxter Qualls family, the former owners of our small barn. During WW II my mother sold the barn since we no longer had use for its great height, stalls, and sheds. The barn loft was spacious enough to store two winters of hay, but we no longer needed that type of harvest. The barn was taken down, one board at a time and transported elsewhere. I wish I had been more inquisitive regarding where it was re-erected. I’m confident it’s still standing today.

Many years later, when enrolled in a summer program at VPI&SU, I took a class on North American Trees taught by Dr. Sears, and developed additional respect for this amazing tree. I am pleased to know that there is a current effort to re-introduce a disease resistant variety to our American forest system.

The following is a poem I wrote for an assignment in Ms Callies class; as I recall I made a C. I hope you enjoy my youthful efforts:

Death of the American Chestnut Tree

In the golden autumn where leaves fall each year,

The mighty chestnut tree dropped its last born colors.

In Powell Mountain they huddled together

On the horizon that last night of life,

They bowed in the wind and said good-bye.

(Howard E Cummins)