Town puzzled over permit fee

BIG STONE GAP — The town is trying to figure out if there is any confusion with the renewal fee for its water intake permit. The town has been told it would need to pay a $25,000 fee, council learned Tuesday. However, Town Manager Steve Lawson believes that amount is the fee for new permits, not the renewal fee. Town officials are looking into the issue.

The intake permit allows the town to withdraw water from the Powell River. The permit has to be renewed every 15 years. According to town Clerk/Treasurer Amanda Hawkins, the original permit was issued in 2003 after the completion of the new dam. It expired in 2018.

July 4 event is a success

BIG STONE GAP — The Independence Day celebration went well this year, town council was told Tuesday. According to Town Manager Steve Lawson and Big Stone Gap police Chief Steve Hamm, there were no issues that required police assistance. “Not even a lost child,” stated Lawson.

Nearly 5,000 people purchased tickets to the event at Bullitt Park.

Trails initiative for Gap moves forward

BIG STONE GAP — Spearhead Trails has sent the town a land use agreement to construct a duel purpose parking lot for horse trailer and boat dock parking, council learned Tuesday.

During the June 11 council meeting, Spearhead Trails Executive Director Shawn Lindsey stated that Spearhead is using a Virginia Tobacco Commission grant to build an equestrian trail in Dungannon that will connect Scott County to High Knob. Spearhead Trails would like to connect High Knob to Maple’s Gap using town-owned property near the Big Cherry reservoir. Lawson stated that he forwarded the land use agreement to town attorney Charles Bledsoe to review.

Council reappoints Polly

BIG STONE GAP — Town council voted unanimously Tuesday to reappoint George Polly to the Big Stone Gap Housing and Redevelopment Authority board. The appointment is for four years and will expire in 2023. Polly currently serves as chair.