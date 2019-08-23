School, heritage center donation tabled

BIG STONE GAP — In the spring the Lonesome Pine School and Heritage Center approached town council asking for a $2,000 donation to help cover expenses. The center is no longer a part of Lonesome Pine Arts and Crafts and is its own non-profit. Council on Aug. 13 tabled a vote on the donation until a financial report from the center could be provided.

Business incubator grant sought

BIG STONE GAP — Town council voted unanimously Aug. 13 to apply for a $250,000 Virginia Tobacco Commission grant. The grant is to develop a business incubator-type workspace in the basement of the former Mutual Pharmacy building.

September workshop cancelled

BIG STONE GAP — Town council will not have a workshop during September because of Labor Day. The September regular council meeting will be held on the second Tuesday of the month. The October regular council meeting is moved to the first Tuesday of the month. There will be no council workshop in October.