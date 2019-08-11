Town, trails group seek enforcement power

BIG STONE GAP — Town council will be voting on a land use agreement from Spearhead Trails at the next council meeting on Aug. 13. The land use agreement will give Spearhead Trails’ deputies the rights to cite someone who improperly uses the trails on town-owned property. This would include using a motorized vehicle on a trail designated as a walking or equestrian trail.

Funds sought for workspace project

BIG STONE GAP — Council will vote next week on a resolution to apply for a $250,000 Virginia Tobacco Commission grant. The grant is to develop a workspace area in the basement of the Mutual building. The 1,600-square-foot “entrepreneurial co-work space” will include desk, conference rooms, high speed wi-fi and private offices. The shared workspace will allow entrepreneurs to develop their business at a low cost until they can move into their own location. The vote will take place at the next council meeting on Aug. 13.