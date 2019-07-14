Quesenberry’s Construction, a general contractor and construction manager in Big Stone Gap, recently received the Association of General Contractors Certificate of Commendation for Excellent Safety Record for 2018.

The AGC recognized Quesenberry’s Construction for 50,000-plus work hours with a zero incidence rate, according to a company press release.

“Our employees are what make Quesenberry’s Construction one of the most recognized and safest contractors in our region,” stated President Abran Quesenberry. “They are skilled professionals who care about each other and who we want to be part of the Quesenberry’s family for a long time. Our highest priority is doing things right by our employees, and our clients.”

Safety Officer Ron Long added: “We stress personal and co-worker safety from the first day of employment and throughout our employees’ careers with us. Quesenberry’s Construction keeps the health and safety of our employees a top priority and this results in a better and smoother construction project for owners. It’s a win-win for everyone.”