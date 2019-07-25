Comedy is king on Aug. 4 at the Natural Tunnel State Park amphitheater.

The Cove Ridge Foundation and Advisory Board’s cultural arts council presents its second summer evening of theater and music at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Admission is free; a $5 parking fee applies.

Featured theatrical troupes are the Lee Players and a contingent from Appalachia Cultural Arts Center. Poplar Hill Reunion, one of the region’s favorite acoustic string bands, will play between the two acts.

At 6 p.m., the Lee Players will present scenes from their popular sketch comedy show “Lee Haw,” based on the old “Hee Haw” television series. The current “Lee Haw” production, which is rich in down-home comedy as well as music, is a tribute show in memory of Don Williams and Ruth Davidson, two Lee Players founders who recently passed away.

Originally formed in the 1940s, the Lee Players were very active until the mid-1970s. Former members decided to reorganize in 2014, after the Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap was renovated. Since then, the Lee Players have been growing and thriving, producing several comedy variety shows and stage plays as well as a musical and a children’s production.

Poplar Hill Reunion enjoys performing Appalachian mountain music. The group’s blend of old time melodies, traditional tunes and original songs usually brings a smile to those who lend an ear. Current band members include Ann Smith on fiddle, Joey O’Quinn on banjo, Bill Newman on mandolin, Les Bailey on bass, Larry Mullins on autoharp/guitar, Dawn Bays on dulcimer and Jim Gates on guitar.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., ACAC will present a new skit that draws inspiration from a very old kind of comedy that has influenced everything from classic playwrights such as Shakespeare and Moliere to modern film comedians such as Chaplin and the Marx Brothers.

ACAC’s “My Kingdom for a Cupcake!” is a fast-moving physical comedy that also takes on contemporary concerns, including excessive consumption and power’s self-serving distortions of knowledge and language itself.

The evenings of theater and music are sponsored by the Jack Gibbs Foundation.