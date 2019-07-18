BY MARY LOU BUSH

APPALACHIA NEWS • 565-1386

308 Brown street

appalachia, va 24216

gabgrandadva@yahoo.com

July 11 the Appalachian Lions Club held it’s first meeting with the newly installed Lion President, Ben Hooper. The discussion was very informative and to the point. The Appalachian Lions Club will be doing more various fund raisers and volunteer work in the near future. The next meeting will be July 25 at 7 p.m. The menu for that night will be meatball subs/hoggies and various flavored chips, watermelon, cantelope and beverages.

A memorial service will be held at The Cave Church in Wise on July 20 at 6 p.m. for Sommer Sturgill Miller.

Don’t forget Railroad Days in Appalachia begins Wednesday, July 31 – August 3. Plenty of entertainment, food, music, parade. A lineup will be available soon. Several reunions are planned also at this Railroad Days Festival. Come and enjoy it all.

The Appalachia Cultural Arts is proud to host a book signing with Howard Cummins with his latest short story book titled Views From The Mountains — To the People in the Valley. Mr. Cummins will be glad to read some of the stories from his book and he looks forward to seeing his former students and work colleagues he has not seen for a while. Make plans to come by the ACAC beginning at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The Home Boys Reunion is just what the title says. Home Boys reunion will meet at the Cultural Arts Building on Main Street in Appalachia. The old former M.D. Collier Building on Main Street. If you lived in or around coal camps in Appalachia you are a Home Boy and you are invited and please come and this is girls also. No programs, no speeches. Come and enjoy being together another time to remember living in Appalachia in the good old days. Older pictures of the town will be on display for viewing. Time for this gathering is 2 p.m. till 6 p.m. Share your pictures also. Tables, chairs, couches are available and one more thing, “Air Conditioned Building!” Come and enjoy yourself visiting with friends. Steve Hubbard be sure to attend. “OK”?

Today, July 18 is Jill Dysart’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Jill.

July 19 two ladies in Appalachia have a birthday celebration. Jodi H. Orndorff and Lynn S. Tull.

Happy Birthday Ladies!

Sunday, July 21 Betty Berchinsky will be celebrating her 90th birthday. Betty is currently at The Laurels in Norton if you want to send her a card.

Thank you Gary. I received the check for the book you requested.

The Riverview Cemetery donations of money for the mowing this year are not sufficient at this time. It takes $6,000 to pay the contracted mowers. Send in your donations to Randal Hicks, P.O. Box 162, East Stone Gap, VA 24246 The mowing season is April till October. Six months out of the year to keep the grass cut and the cemetery looking good. Your donations are very much appreciated.

The annual Stonega Veterans Banquet will be held August 17th at the Taylor-Lewis Building in East Stone Gap. All About You Catering has great food, plenty of room to move around and visit with friends and good parking. Donnie and Kelly Sorah will perform with their brass instruments. An evening of great fun so please plan on attending.

This weekend, July 19 and 20, is the Inman Reunion in Inman. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. until probably around 5 p.m.

Appalachia Elementary School Faculty and Staff Reunion is Saturday, Aug. 3 from 2 till 6 p.m. at the AES cafeteria. From 2-3 p.m., meet and greet former students and from 3-6 p.m. reunion with a covered dish meal.