Viola Young-Collins, one of Appalachia's tiniest residents, sat down to get her face painted at the Gypsy Heart Face Painting booth during Coal/Railroad days last week. MELISSA FALIN PHOTO People filled the streets last Thursday during Coal/Railroad Days. Venders and food trucks lined downtown Appalachia for the festivities. TERRAN YOUNG PHOTO The Appalachia Depot prop was made by Appalachia resident Chris William. It was on display during Coal/Railroad Days. MELISSA FALIN PHOTO Tags Melissa Falin Viola Young-collins Depot Chris William Coal/railroad Days Popular Stories Black lung, miners' health bills supported Appalachia Coal Railroad Days packed full of activities JOHNNY STIDHAM Adult meal prices to increase Grand jury hands down indictments