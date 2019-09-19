The Big Stone Gap Fire Department presents the 5th annual Children’s Safety Day. Stand by for a day of fun on Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon until 4 p.m. All the local fire departments will converge at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap.
You will be able to see all the latest fire and rescue equipment. Have your child fingerprinted, Lowe’s will be having a children’s workshop and inflatable bouncy house for the kids. The local police departments will be on hand as well as the Wise County Sheriff Dept. with their K-9 dog demonstrations. There will also be demonstrations from the medical helicopters landing near the park!