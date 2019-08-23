The Southwest Virginia Children’s Advocacy Center, a program of Mountain Empire Older Citizens Inc., is getting in the groove for its fourth annual gala to help raise funds to benefit children served by the center.

The gala will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the David J. Prior Convocation Center at UVa-Wise.

The gala is organized and supported by community partners and friends of the CAC. This year’s gala features ‘70s style disco and is ramping up to be even bigger than in previous years.

The gala will feature a silent auction, door prizes, buffet, cash bar, DJ and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to get down to the funky beats in their ‘70s style best, including bell-bottoms, jumpsuits and any and everything that sparkles.

The CAC is a child-friendly, child-focused, community oriented safe facility. The center is designed to accommodate children of all ages, helping to reduce stress and trauma for the child victim. A multidisciplinary team with representatives from law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, victim advocacy and the medical community meet to discuss and make decisions about the investigation, treatment and prosecution of child abuse cases. Forensic interviews are conducted by specially trained interviewers as part of the investigation process.

Tickets are $35 and available for purchase on the ticket selling platform Eventbite.com: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cac-4th-annual-gala-tickets-62716747480

You can also find tickets on MEOC’s social media pages, including Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mountainempireoldercitizens/

If you have any questions about the event or are having trouble purchasing tickets online, please call Janie Dockery at 276/523-4202. Individual tickets as well as table sponsorships are available.

Get hip to the groove and come boogie down for a great cause!