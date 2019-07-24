Charles (Charlie) Patrick McCracken

Charlie McCracken, 52, of Appalachia, passed away at his home on July 19, 2019. He was known to many as a digital media specialist; working in the field of photography, videography, production and editing. He was also known as a loving husband, father,son and brother.

Memorial services were conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22 in the Roy A. Green Funeral Home Chapel officiated by David Stanley. The family received friends from 12 to 2 pm before services. For the complete obituary and to lea