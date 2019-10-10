Bolinskey 5K benefits MEOC cancer services

The third Annual Leigh Ann Bolinskey Memorial 5k Run/Walk to support services of the Mountain Laurel Cancer Support and Resource Center (MLCC) of Mountain Empire Older Citizens (MEOC) was held September 28. Sixty-one runners/walkers participated in the USA Track & Field certified 5k which began at the Big Stone Gap Visitor Center and followed the Greenbelt Trail. First, second and third place medals were awarded for male and female in age groups from 13 and under to 65+. All proceeds from the day go directly to support cancer patients in Lee, Scott and Wise Counties and the City of Norton.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors and runners/walkers for making this event so successful. Special thanks go to MEOC’s Tammy Jo Grimes and community members James Hamilton and Megan Pease, who did our timekeeping. A big thank you to the Town of Big Stone Gap, its police department and rescue squad as well as to the Union Cross Country Team and Coach Mark Castle!” said MLCC Coordinator Dianne Morris. “The community’s strong participation helps provide relief and peace of mind to people living with cancer as well as to their families and caregivers.” She anticipated that, after expenses, $14,000 will be raised by this event.

The MLCC provides personalized cancer support and resources in a community-based, welcoming and private environment, offering help to cancer patients, survivors, their families, friends and caregivers. The MLCC also provides liquid nutritional supplements and financial assistance for travel for diagnosis, treatment and surgery as well as for other unforeseen expenses that attend a diagnosis of cancer.

For more information on the MLCC and its services or to make a donation, contact Dianne Morris, Mountain Laurel Cancer Support and Resource Center Coordinator, at 276-523-4202 or dianne.morris@meoc.org.