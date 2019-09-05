Marsh Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations in coming days:

• Thursday, Sept 5, noon-6 p.m., Food City, Wise.

• Monday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mountain Empire Community College.

• Tuesday, Sept. 10: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, Big Stone Gap; noon-6 p.m., Tempur Production, Duffield.

• Thursday, Sept. 12, noon-6 p.m., Food City, Big Stone Gap.

For more information about scheduling a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization, please call 276/679-4669 or visit www.marshblood.com.