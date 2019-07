Marsh Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations in coming days:

• Thursday, July 11: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Wallens Ridge State Prison; noon-6 p.m., Food City, Big Stone Gap.

• Thursday, July 18: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Morgan McClure, Castlewood; 3-6 p.m., Food City, St. Paul.

• Friday, July 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sykes, 10431 Pinnacle Dr., Wise.

For more information about scheduling a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization, please call 276/679-4669 or visit www.marshblood.com.