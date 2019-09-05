U.S. Sen. Mark Warner’s office announced Wednesday that he will host a discussion on black lung disease and progressive massive fibrosis Friday morning in Big Stone Gap.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. in the Goodloe Center at Mountain Empire Community College.

According to a recent study published in the American Journal of Public Health, cases of black lung are at a 25-year high in Appalachian coal mining states, with as many as one in five underground coal miners in the region showing evidence of black lung.

Friday’s event will feature remarks by Sen. Warner’s legislative advisors, as well as academics and health and safety representatives, who will be discussing the growing health epidemic. Additionally, keynote remarks will be provided by Howard Berkes, a former NPR correspondent who reported extensively on the resurgence of black lung disease and the PMF epidemic, which have prompted new research and tougher regulations of respirable coal and silica dust.

This event is hosted jointly by Sen. Warner, Stone Mountain Health Services and MECC.